Bungie confirms Destiny 2: The Final Shape delay to summer 2024

Bungie confirmed that Destiny 2: The Final Shape is pivoting from its February 27, 2024 to June 4. In a blog post, the developer explained that it wanted to ensure the expansion is in its best shape come launch and effectively saves the troubled shooter.

Earlier in the month following Bungie's layoffs, it was reported that Final Shape had been internally delayed at the studio to "build something that will be regarded alongside the best games we’ve ever made." As the game's player base has declined in recent months, the pressure on this expansion is higher than previous releases.

"The Final Shape needs more time to become exactly what we want it to be. [....] Delays aren’t fun," noted Bungie. "For our part, we are excited to have the extra time needed to bring our vision for The Final Shape to life for all of you."

Tomorrow (November 28) marks the launch of Season of the Wish, which was previously expected to lead right into Shape. To account for the new delay, Bungie plans to fill the gap with extra content leading up to June 4.

Weekly progression-focused quests called Wishes will begin in February, then April will see a new content drop dubbed Destiny 2: Into the Light. This is effectively meant to function as a prologue to Final Shape, and will be available to all players to "prepare for their Guardian's journey into the Traveler."

One of the last times Bungie had to delay a Destiny 2 expansion was with 2020's Beyond Light. Back then, the studio extended the preceding season, Season of Arrivals, by two months to avoid a content drought.

Other ongoing games like Halo Infinite and Fortnite have also had to extend a season by a few months or more. While not exactly common, it goes to show how much live-service games are entirely dependent on momentum and how easily plans can collapse by a simple delay.