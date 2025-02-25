Bloober Team revealed it's partnering with Konami yet again on another game.

After the success of 2024's Silent Hill 2 remake, the Polish developer will work on another property owned by a publisher. However, Bloober Team described this next endeavor as a "new game" based on a Konami property, rather than another remake.

Silent Hill 2's remake has sold over 2 million copies, as of early February 2025. The game's success and glowing reception "proved that [we] perfectly captured the atmosphere and depth of the original while introducing crucial innovations," wrote Bloober Team. "The trust built upon the success of Silent Hill 2 laid the foundation for signing another agreement for a new project. The deal aligns with our strategic plan to expand its internal development division within a first-party framework.

"Our collaboration with Konami has been incredibly fruitful," added CEO Piotr Babieno. "By sharing knowledge and experience, we have been able to create [a] high-quality production together."

Konami and Bloober's teamup is a win-win

While Silent Hill 2's commercial success "speaks for itself," in Babieno's words, the renewed partnership between Bloober Team and Konami benefits both companies.

For Bloober Team, this is another notable publisher and property to have under its belt in between self-publishing ventures like 2025's Cronos: The New Dawn. The studio found a partner in 2023 with comic publisher Skybound to adapt one of its properties for games, and lost another the following year when its deal with Private Division came to an end.

Meanwhile, Konami has another developer it can call on for Silent Hill or any other property it wants to revive. It had already offered up its horror franchise to a number of third-party developers. If Bloober Team is working on a separate IP, this shows that willingness to share isn't exclusive to just Silent Hill.