Developer Blind Squirrel Games has expanded into Colombia by purchasing the service-based Distributed Development for an undisclosed amount.

The new offshoot, rebranded to Blind Squirrel Colombia, will initially focus on co-developing games for its parent company. Eric Herrera will continue to lead as its studio director, and the team is expected to expand "significantly" to 25-30 employees by the end of 2025.

In the announcement, Herrera noted his team previously worked with Blind Squirrel on projects such as Age of Darkness: Final Stand's multiplayer. To him, those team-ups "made clear that formally joining forces would be mutually beneficial. Beyond our studio initiatives, we also look forward to also playing a central role in nurturing and growing talent in the region."

Distributed Development's proprietary AI tool a big factor

Before the acquisition, Distributed Development worked with clients such as Microsoft on deep software development. Blind Squirrel hopes to use the Manizales, Colombia-based studio's proprietary AI tool made for Unreal Engine, which it hopes will "improve project efficiency and streamline development, and help the company deliver high-quality game experiences while optimizing resources."

Along with Colombia, Blind Squirrel has teams in California, Texas, and New Zealand. The new get is part of "[our] strategy to continue scaling development efforts and tapping into new talent pools globally," said Blind Squirrel.

Mainly known for co-developing State of Decay 3 and Warframe Mobile, Blind Squirrel is developing its own original games again. Cosmorons, an arcade shooter slated to release later in 2025, is its first non-support project since 2021's Early Access launch for Drifters Loot the Galaxy.