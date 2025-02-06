Trending
Blind Squirrel grabbed Distributed largely for its proprietary AI tool made for Unreal Engine, which could help make port development shorter.
February 6, 2025
Developer Blind Squirrel Games has expanded into Colombia by purchasing the service-based Distributed Development for an undisclosed amount.
The new offshoot, rebranded to Blind Squirrel Colombia, will initially focus on co-developing games for its parent company. Eric Herrera will continue to lead as its studio director, and the team is expected to expand "significantly" to 25-30 employees by the end of 2025.
In the announcement, Herrera noted his team previously worked with Blind Squirrel on projects such as Age of Darkness: Final Stand's multiplayer. To him, those team-ups "made clear that formally joining forces would be mutually beneficial. Beyond our studio initiatives, we also look forward to also playing a central role in nurturing and growing talent in the region."
Before the acquisition, Distributed Development worked with clients such as Microsoft on deep software development. Blind Squirrel hopes to use the Manizales, Colombia-based studio's proprietary AI tool made for Unreal Engine, which it hopes will "improve project efficiency and streamline development, and help the company deliver high-quality game experiences while optimizing resources."
Along with Colombia, Blind Squirrel has teams in California, Texas, and New Zealand. The new get is part of "[our] strategy to continue scaling development efforts and tapping into new talent pools globally," said Blind Squirrel.
Mainly known for co-developing State of Decay 3 and Warframe Mobile, Blind Squirrel is developing its own original games again. Cosmorons, an arcade shooter slated to release later in 2025, is its first non-support project since 2021's Early Access launch for Drifters Loot the Galaxy.
