BioWare cuts staff, shuffles others to different EA teams amid Mass Effect focus

An unknown number of developers have been laid off, while others have been moved over to work at other EA subsidiaries.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

January 29, 2025

Cover art of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition.
Image via BioWare/EA.

  • BioWare has announced it's reallocating employees across EA—while not stating it is laying others off.

With Dragon Age: The Veilguard out and its development over, "many" BioWare developers are being moved around to other studios within EA. Others have been laid off.

In a blog post, general manager Gary McKay explained the studio is in early development on the next Mass Effect. Right now, that project doesn't require "support from the whole studio," so staff members have been assigned to teams within its parent company that best fit them. John Epler, Veilguard's creative director, was assigned to work on Full Circle's upcoming skateboarding game Skate.

EA hasn't disclosed how many have been impacted by these moves, but IGN reports a "small" number of Dragon Age developers have also been let go. Those moved around have been given equivalent roles at their new company.

"The studio's priority was Dragon Age," said an EA spokesperson. "During this time, there were people continuing to build the vision for the next Mass Effect, and now that Veilguard has shipped, the studio's full focus is Mass Effect."

McKay said the move "will see BioWare become a more agile, focused studio" as early development begins on the next Mass Effect.

All eyes on BioWare's next move

BioWare has previously put emphasis on prioritizing its two core franchises, Mass Effect and Dragon Age. During Veilguard's development, the company passed development duties of its MMORPG Star Wars: The Old Republic over to Broadsword Entertainment so it could focus on this and the upcoming Mass Effect.

McKay's blog also affirmed the next Mass Effect is being led by a "core team" of series alums, such as producer Mike Gamble and designer Preston Watamaniuk.

Earlier in January, Veilguard director Corrine Busche departed BioWare, stating it was voluntary so she could pursue an opportunity at another RPG developer. EA also recently revealed the fantasy RPG had 1.5 million players in its first two months of release, which fell below EA's sales projections by 50 percent.

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

