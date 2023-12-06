Bethesda relaunches paid mod store for Skyrim: Special Edition

A new update for the remastered edition of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has come with a new storefront for paid mods for the game. Known as Bethesda Game Studios Creations, the platform has been dubbed "an enhanced platform for building and sharing community-made content."

Back in 2015, Skyrim was one of the first games to allow mod creators to charge real money for game mods on the Steam Workshop. Those mods were later pulled after intense criticism, though Bethesda tried again with the Creation Club in 2017 for Fallout 4 and later Skyrim: Enhanced Edition, albeit with some reservations.

The BGSC builds upon the Creation Club, making it so Creators can apply to be a part of the Verified Program. Upon acceptance, they'll have the ability to charge for their creations and receive royalties.

Further, verified creators have fewer restrictions on releasing mods. They won't have to require a patch to release or be restricted on including voice-over; however, they can't be localized in multiple languages and must follow platform restrictions for content and storage.

Not long after Starfield's release, Bethesda confirmed mod support for the game would launch early next year. More than its previous works, it was apparent with this particular game the extent to which mods are used to address issues or bugs that Bethesda was unable to fix prior to release.

Clearly, the developer has mods on the brain, but it's unclear when (or if) it'll allow for paid mods in its newest RPG.

Bethesda's FAQ on becoming a Verified Creator can be read here.