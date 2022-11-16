informa
/
/
Announcements
Event
New GD Talks Session: "Investigating and Dispelling Shader Myths... with Science!" Presented by Matt Oztalay
PreviousNext
Business
2 MIN READ
News

Bethesda calls Mick Gordon's allegations against id Software "unjust"

Following composer Mick Gordon's allegations about the handling of Doom Eternal's music, Bethesda Softworks has put its support behind id Software.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
November 16, 2022
Logo for game publisher Bethesda Softworks.

Bethesa Softworks released a statement today in response to allegations of crunch and music theft made by Doom Eternal's Mick Gordon. The game publisher wrote that Gordon's account of events was a "one-sided and unjust account of an irreparable professional relationship." 

Last week, Gordon published an extensive blog about his time working on the soundtrack to id Software's 2020 shooter. The allegations made called out the studio's executive producer Marty Stratton for poor management of the game's soundtrack. 

Gordon's blog featured an incredibly extensive amount of documentation to back up his claims. With that in mind, Bethesda's statement to him feels unusually forceful. 

The claims against Stratton include allegedly employing id's audio designer Chad Mossholder to secretly create a soundtrack using Gordon's rejected music, and withholding Gordon's pay for nearly a full year.

Gordon's post came two years after Stratton wrote on Reddit that the composer made the choice to delay Doom Eternal's soundtrack. Per Stratton's original post, it fell on id to make up the rest of Eternal's 59-track soundtrack included in the game's collector's edition.

Before Eternal, Gordon had composed music for several Zenimax games, including Doom 2016 and MachineGames' recent Wolfenstein reboot.

In its statement, Bethesda continued to say that it "unequivocally supports Marty, Chad, and the team at id Software. We reject the distortion of the truth and selective presentation of incomplete 'facts."

"We remain incredibly proud of id's previous collaborations with Mick Gordon and ask that fans refrain from reaching conclusions based on his account, and, more importantly, from attacking any of the individuals mentioned on either side, including Marty, Chad, or Mick."

It's strange that Bethesda is the one making this statement rather than Zenimax, which owns both it and id. By that same token, the complete silence from Microsoft, which acquired Zenimax and its many subsidiaries (including id and Bethesda) in 2021, is odd. 

Game Developer has reached out to Mick Gordon and will update this story when the developer responds.

Audio

Latest Jobs

Xbox Game Studios

Redmond, Washington
10.5.22
Technical Lighting Artist

Innogames

Hamburg, Germany
10.5.22
Game Designer - Elvenar

Six Foot

Houston, TX
10.3.22
Six Foot Director, Player Relations

Hometopia Inc.

Remote
10.7.22
Lead Engineer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more