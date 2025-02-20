Trending
February 20, 2025
Developers from Cyrpus studio Belka Games have founded a new team by the name of Studio42.
Per PocketGamer, former Belka CEO Alexandr Bogdanov has co-founded the new venture with former development head Ivan Larionov and ex-R&D leader Pavel Sudakov. Larionov will be Studio42's COO, and Sudakov its producer.
While Studio42 was established in 2024, the trio appear to have only recently committed to it full-time, as both Larionov and Sudakov's LinkedIn posts revealed they left Belka sometime in January.
The team will focus on developing puzzle games for the mobile market, and Larionov revealed its first project will launch "Soon. And after that, another one. And another. We have the knowledge, experience, the best partners one could dream of, a strong team, and eyes burning with passion."
Studio42's website features art for three game projects. However, none have backlinks to a store page, and only one appears to have an actual name: Purrfect!
In a separate statement, Studio42 told PocketGamer it aims to create "something new, on our own terms, no limits. We missed the days of small, cozy teams—the kind where 15 people work side by side, turning bold ideas into real games fast, without getting lost in endless processes."
Belka Games is best known for its bevy of casual games, including Clockmaker and Bermuda Adventures. In spring 2024, it laid off 33 employees across various divisions, including narrative and level design.
None of the three Studio42 co-founders were impacted at the time. As its then-CEO, Bogdanov said the studio would focus on making new hits and "preparing for the next stage of growth."
