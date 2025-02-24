Sponsored By

Balatro's contentious PEGI 18 rating has been amended thanks to 'mitigating fantastical elements'Balatro's contentious PEGI 18 rating has been amended thanks to 'mitigating fantastical elements'

European ratings agency PEGI has decided it should be safe for some young people to dive into the award-winning deck builder.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

February 24, 2025

2 Min Read
A giant clown face as seen as the Joker cards in Balatro
Image via Localthunk

European ratings board PEGI has amended its controversial PEGI 18 rating for mystical (read: highly unrealistic) roguelike deck-builder, Balatro.

Following an appeal by Balatro Special Edition publisher Fireshine Games (which operates in the region as Sold Out Sales), the independent PEGI Complaints Board has decided that Balatro should be reclassified as PEGI 12.

"The PEGI 18 rating for the game 'Balatro' has been changed to a PEGI 12 following a successful appeal submitted by publisher Sold Out Sales & Marketing," reads an update on the PEGI website.

"The Complaints Board concluded that, although the game explains the various hands of poker, the roguelike deck-building game contained mitigating fantastical elements that warranted a PEGI 12 rating."

Offering more context, PEGI said its classification system "continuously evolves" in line with cultural expectation and the independent experts who guide and support its assessment process.

The ratings agency—which classifies titles in over 35 regions such as France, Italy, and the United Kingdom—said it will now rethink how simulated gambling is assessed so it can take a more nuanced approach in the future.

"At this moment, any teaching or glamorisation of simulated gambling automatically leads to a PEGI 18 rating," it explained.

"On the basis of these appeals, the PEGI Experts Group will develop a more granular set of classification criteria to handle gambling themes and the simulation, teaching and glamorisation of gambling in different age categories, which will now include 12 but also keep 18 as an age category for games that simulate gambling typically played in casinos and betting halls."

The reclassification of Balatro has resulted in Luck Be A Landlord, which also features deck-building and faux gambling mechanics, being reclassified as PEGI 12.

PEGI justified the reclassification by explaining the title features "no specific transferable gambling skills."

Balatro developer Localthunk has yet to comment on the news publicly. The developer previously described PEGI's decision to dish out an 18 rating as an act of "comedy."

"Just to clear it up—I'm way more irked at the 3+ for these games with actual gambling mechanics for children than I am about Balatro having an 18+ rating," they said at the time. "If these other games were rated properly I’d happily accept the weirdo 18+. The red logo looks kinda dope."

Unfortunately for Localthunk, the PEGI 12 logo swaps out red for a decidedly-less-dope burnt orange.

About the Author

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Screenshot from Dauntless.
Business
Forte Labs-owned Phoenix Labs shutters Dauntless after laying off studioForte Labs-owned Phoenix Labs shutters Dauntless after laying off studio
byJustin Carter
Feb 24, 2025
1 Min Read
A photograph of a reception area within a Unity office building
Business
Unity cut ties with over 1,700 workers and closed 23 offices in 2024Unity cut ties with over 1,700 workers and closed 23 offices in 2024
byChris Kerr
Feb 24, 2025
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

More from GD

A baseball player from MLB The Show 24 winds up a pitch.
Business
Why games like MLB The Show 24 are vital for a creative game industryWhy games like MLB The Show 24 are vital for a creative game industry
byBryant Francis
Feb 21, 2025
3 Min Read
Kai, a washbuckling blue-skinned companion from Avowed, wields a blunderbuss and saber.
Art
What Obsidian Entertainment learned making Avowed a first-person fantasy RPGWhat Obsidian Entertainment learned making Avowed a first-person fantasy RPG
byBryant Francis
Feb 13, 2025
9 Min Read
A soldier from the ARMA series stands at the ready with an M-16.
Business
Did you know the top brass at ARMA and DayZ studio Bohemia Interactive bought a 'disinformation outlet' in 2023?Did you know the top brass at ARMA and DayZ studio Bohemia Interactive bought a 'disinformation outlet' in 2023?
byBryant Francis
Feb 11, 2025
8 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

headshots of Sam Lake and Lucas Pope
Design
Writer-director Sam Lake and game designer Lucas Pope honored at GDCA 2025
Writer-director Sam Lake and game designer Lucas Pope honored at GDCA 2025

Feb 21, 2025

ESA logo and company logos
Production
ESA Brings top studios together at GDC to unveil new accessibility initiative
ESA Brings top studios together at GDC to unveil new accessibility initiative

Feb 6, 2025

Characters from Space Marine 2
Production
Creating seamless multiplayer experiences for games like Space Marine 2
Creating seamless multiplayer experiences for games like Space Marine 2

Feb 5, 2025