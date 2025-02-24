European ratings board PEGI has amended its controversial PEGI 18 rating for mystical (read: highly unrealistic) roguelike deck-builder, Balatro.

Following an appeal by Balatro Special Edition publisher Fireshine Games (which operates in the region as Sold Out Sales), the independent PEGI Complaints Board has decided that Balatro should be reclassified as PEGI 12.

"The PEGI 18 rating for the game 'Balatro' has been changed to a PEGI 12 following a successful appeal submitted by publisher Sold Out Sales & Marketing," reads an update on the PEGI website.

"The Complaints Board concluded that, although the game explains the various hands of poker, the roguelike deck-building game contained mitigating fantastical elements that warranted a PEGI 12 rating."

Offering more context, PEGI said its classification system "continuously evolves" in line with cultural expectation and the independent experts who guide and support its assessment process.

The ratings agency—which classifies titles in over 35 regions such as France, Italy, and the United Kingdom—said it will now rethink how simulated gambling is assessed so it can take a more nuanced approach in the future.

"At this moment, any teaching or glamorisation of simulated gambling automatically leads to a PEGI 18 rating," it explained.

"On the basis of these appeals, the PEGI Experts Group will develop a more granular set of classification criteria to handle gambling themes and the simulation, teaching and glamorisation of gambling in different age categories, which will now include 12 but also keep 18 as an age category for games that simulate gambling typically played in casinos and betting halls."

The reclassification of Balatro has resulted in Luck Be A Landlord, which also features deck-building and faux gambling mechanics, being reclassified as PEGI 12.

PEGI justified the reclassification by explaining the title features "no specific transferable gambling skills."

Balatro developer Localthunk has yet to comment on the news publicly. The developer previously described PEGI's decision to dish out an 18 rating as an act of "comedy."

"Just to clear it up—I'm way more irked at the 3+ for these games with actual gambling mechanics for children than I am about Balatro having an 18+ rating," they said at the time. "If these other games were rated properly I’d happily accept the weirdo 18+. The red logo looks kinda dope."

Unfortunately for Localthunk, the PEGI 12 logo swaps out red for a decidedly-less-dope burnt orange.