Awesome Games Done Quick raises $2.56 million with its first charity marathon of 2025

Charity speedrunning cohort Games Done Quick has ended it first event of 2025 after raising $2.56 million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) ran from January 5 to January 12, and the 24/7 event saw streamers play games to raise money. Its proceeds were a slight bump up from AGDQ's $2.54 million in 2024, and a bit down from 2023's $2.6 million. To date, GDQ's biggest haul remains the record-breaking $3.4 million raked in during its Summer 2022 showcase.

In an announcement, the organization noted it has now raised over $54 million for charity since its inception in 2010.

"Thank you to everyone who made this marathon possible, and to all of you for your amazing generosity & support," it wrote. Prevent Cancer gave its own love on January 11, saying players "never cease to amaze us with your generosity. Your donations make an enormous impact, THANK YOU!"

This year's AGDQ had several highlights, from a live concert during the Crazy Taxi segment to Elden Ring being played with a saxophone. (Really.) Every run is freely available on the GDQ YouTube page, which also features videos from previous events.

Games Done Quick will expand its fundraising efforts with a battery of events for different causes througout 2025. Joining the lineup is its first-ever Back to Black speedrunning stream, which runs from Thursday, February 6 to Sunday, February 9 to benefit the racial justice nonprofit Race Forward.

Frost Fatales will also return for its fourth consecutive year, and its fifth since debuting in 2020. The all-women and femmes showcase goes from Sunday, March 9 to the following Sunday, March 16, and will give its proceeds to the National Women's Law Center.

Finally, Summer Games Done Quick, AGDQ's primary companion, will raise money for Doctors Without Borders in Minneapolis beginning Sunday, July 6 and concluding on Saturday, July 12.