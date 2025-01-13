Sponsored By

Awesome Games Done Quick raises $2.56 million with its first charity marathon of 2025

'Thank you to everyone who made this marathon possible, and to all of you for your amazing generosity & support!'

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

January 13, 2025

2 Min Read
Dr. Doot playing Elden Ring with a saxophone controller for Awesome Games Done Quick 2025.
Image via Games Done Quick.

At a Glance

  • This year's Awesome Games Done Quick raised $2.56 million amid live concerts and Elden Ring being played via saxophone.

Charity speedrunning cohort Games Done Quick has ended it first event of 2025 after raising $2.56 million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) ran from January 5 to January 12, and the 24/7 event saw streamers play games to raise money. Its proceeds were a slight bump up from AGDQ's $2.54 million in 2024, and a bit down from 2023's $2.6 million. To date, GDQ's biggest haul remains the record-breaking $3.4 million raked in during its Summer 2022 showcase.

In an announcement, the organization noted it has now raised over $54 million for charity since its inception in 2010.

"Thank you to everyone who made this marathon possible, and to all of you for your amazing generosity & support," it wrote. Prevent Cancer gave its own love on January 11, saying players "never cease to amaze us with your generosity. Your donations make an enormous impact, THANK YOU!"

This year's AGDQ had several highlights, from a live concert during the Crazy Taxi segment to Elden Ring being played with a saxophone. (Really.) Every run is freely available on the GDQ YouTube page, which also features videos from previous events.

Games Done Quick will expand its fundraising efforts with a battery of events for different causes througout 2025. Joining the lineup is its first-ever Back to Black speedrunning stream, which runs from Thursday, February 6 to Sunday, February 9 to benefit the racial justice nonprofit Race Forward.

Frost Fatales will also return for its fourth consecutive year, and its fifth since debuting in 2020. The all-women and femmes showcase goes from Sunday, March 9 to the following Sunday, March 16, and will give its proceeds to the National Women's Law Center.

Finally, Summer Games Done Quick, AGDQ's primary companion, will raise money for Doctors Without Borders in Minneapolis beginning Sunday, July 6 and concluding on Saturday, July 12.

Read more about:

Culture

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Logo for new game developer NextBeat.
Business
Space Ape Games launches offshoot studio NextBeatSpace Ape Games launches offshoot studio NextBeat
byJustin Carter
Jan 14, 2025
2 Min Read
GOG logo and storefront thumbnails
Business
GOG teams with European game archivist organization to continue preservation effortsGOG teams with European game archivist organization to continue preservation efforts
byJustin Carter
Jan 14, 2025
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

More from GD

thumbnail
Design
Book Excerpt: World Design for 2D Action-AdventuresBook Excerpt: World Design for 2D Action-Adventures
byChristopher Totten, Adrian Sandoval
Jan 9, 2025
50 Min Read
Sweeping environmental details of Pandora
Audio
Deep Dive: Sound design for the living world in Avatar: Frontiers of PandoraDeep Dive: Sound design for the living world in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
bySylvain Livenais
Jan 6, 2025
17 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Postmortem: The singular design of Namco's Katamari Damacy (2004)Postmortem: The singular design of Namco's Katamari Damacy (2004)
byKeita Takahashi
Dec 20, 2024
16 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

Design
6 elements of visual guidance
6 elements of visual guidance

Jan 13, 2025

Business
Valve stakes its claim to PC gaming handhelds with SteamOS’s arrival on Lenovo Legion Go S
Valve stakes its claim to PC gaming handhelds with SteamOS’s arrival on Lenovo Legion Go S

Jan 9, 2025

Design
Prince of Persia's accessibility is inaccessible to some
Prince of Persia's accessibility is inaccessible to some

Jan 8, 2025