Sponsored By

Atari and Jeff Minter team on remake of classic arcade game I, RobotAtari and Jeff Minter team on remake of classic arcade game I, Robot

For Minter and Llamasoft, I, Robot is the latest in a legacy of remakes and re-imaginings. In the past, he's had a hand in remaking 8-bit classics Tempest and Defender, along with his own Atari ST/Amiga game Llamatron.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

February 13, 2025

2 Min Read
Screenshot of 2025's I, Robot remake
Image via Llamasoft/Atari

At a Glance

  • The I, Robot remake is expected to release later in 2025, and was teased by Atari as "quintessential Jeff Minter."

Game designer Jeff Minter and his studio Llamasoft are going back to the past with a remake of Atari's I, Robot.

For Minter and Llamasoft, I, Robot will be the latest in a legacy of remakes and retro-inspired adaptations, following 2018's Minotaur Arcade Vol 1. In the past, Minter has had a hand in remaking 8-bit classics Tempest and Defender, along with his own Atari ST/Amiga game Llamatron.

"Throughout his 45-year career, Jeff has retained the spirit of a true indie developer," reads a statement from Atari game VP Ethan Sterns. The remake, which is expected to release later this year for PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC, and Atari VCS was described by Sterns as "quintessential Minter."

The upcoming "reality-defying reinvention" of the 1984 arcade future will see players explore levels and turn red tiles to blue to escape. Changes to the original game come in reducing the level count from 126 to 55, adding in the modern magic of online leaderboards, and implementing procedural music that "builds as you excel."

A brief history of I, Robot

Designed by Missile Command and Tempest's Daid Theurer, I, Robot first released in June 1984 as an arcade game. At the time, it was famously the first commercially produced arcade game rendered entirely in real-time, 3D polygon graphics, and the first to feature camera control options. It's also one of Atari's final two arcade games (alongside Star Wars: Return of the Jedi that same year) before the company was split up and eventually formed into its current-day incarnation.

Related:How the iconic Jeff Minter stays inspired after 43 llama-filled years of game development

Initially, the game was a financial flop and fewer than 1,000 units were created. Few are said to currently exist, and the game has since been regarded as a pioneer for its then-innovative graphics. When Atari's 50th anniversary game bundle released in 2022, I, Robot was included, marking the title's first-ever re-release for non-arcade game hardware.

If you're curious what a "quintessential Minter" reimagining of a game like I, Robot could look like, this 2024 interview with Minter offers an in-depth exploration of his game making ethos and a candid look at how--and why--he creates such distinctive games like Gridrunner, Polybius, and others mentioned above.

As Minter explained in that 2024 chat, he's not typically the type to create games that chase a wide audience or as many people as possible. "That's a different kind of motive than what drives me, really. I'm more interested in pursuing the ideas I have, and I don't really care that much if they're wildly successful or not."

"Oh, it'd be nice if they were. I'm not saying I would turn that down. But I'm not that bothered if they're not," said Minter. "As long as I can carry on doing what I'm doing, I'm happy, you know?”

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Yasuke and Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Business
Ubisoft cost-cutting 'ahead of schedule' after studio closures, with plans to 'go beyond' goal in FY26Ubisoft cost-cutting 'ahead of schedule' after studio closures, with plans to 'go beyond' goal in FY26
byJustin Carter
Feb 13, 2025
3 Min Read
The heroes of Overwatch 2.
Business
Overwatch 2 brings loot boxes back from the graveOverwatch 2 brings loot boxes back from the grave
byJustin Carter
Feb 13, 2025
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

More from GD

Kai, a washbuckling blue-skinned companion from Avowed, wields a blunderbuss and saber.
Art
What Obsidian Entertainment learned making Avowed a first-person fantasy RPGWhat Obsidian Entertainment learned making Avowed a first-person fantasy RPG
byBryant Francis
Feb 13, 2025
9 Min Read
A soldier from the ARMA series stands at the ready with an M-16.
Business
Did you know the top brass at ARMA and DayZ studio Bohemia Interactive bought a 'disinformation outlet' in 2023?Did you know the top brass at ARMA and DayZ studio Bohemia Interactive bought a 'disinformation outlet' in 2023?
byBryant Francis
Feb 11, 2025
8 Min Read
A magical pink flower on a balcony.
Design
Greenheart Necromancer reinvents the idle game, shows how to rethink 'predatory' mechanicsGreenheart Necromancer reinvents the idle game, shows how to rethink 'predatory' mechanics
byBryant Francis
Feb 6, 2025
8 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

ESA logo and company logos
Production
ESA Brings top studios together at GDC to unveil new accessibility initiative
ESA Brings top studios together at GDC to unveil new accessibility initiative

Feb 6, 2025

Characters from Space Marine 2
Production
Creating seamless multiplayer experiences for games like Space Marine 2
Creating seamless multiplayer experiences for games like Space Marine 2

Feb 5, 2025

A robotic middle finger emerges from a laptop screen.
Business
Developers still aren't warming up to generative AI
Developers still aren't warming up to generative AI

Jan 22, 2025