Atari adds Chris Sawyer's Transport Tycoon to its retro portfolio

The publisher hopes to expand distrubtion of the original Transport Tycoon and is considering 'potentially developing new titles or content.'

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

November 4, 2024

Screenshot of 1994's Transport Tycoon from Chris Sawyer.
Image via GiantBomb.

  • After Transport Tycoon, Sawyer stayed in the simulation genre with the Rollercoaster Tycoon series and Locomotion.

Chris Sawyer's Transport Tycoon may live again, as Atari has purchased the property for an undisclosed fee. As part of that deal, Atari said it will "potentially develop new titles or content," and look at growing physical and digital distribution for the original simulation title.

Transport Tycoon first released in 1994 for the MS-DOS, and put players in charge of a 1930s transport company following the Great Depression. Over the decades, which include the then-distant 2030, players go up against business rivals and build a transport empire using the technology of each time period.

An improved version of the game released the following year (which extended its story from 1950 to 2050), and it later came to Mac and PlayStation. It came to iOS and Android in 2013, and an open source remake/recreation called OpenTTD released in 2004, and persists to this day. This purchase also marks Atari's latest play build its business by revitalizing previously well-known franchises.

In a statement, Atari CEO Wade Rosen said the publisher was "committed to both honoring and advancing his groundbreaking creation." Both parties previously teamed on the Rollercoaster Tycoon series (which Sawyer licenses out), and Transport's 2004 spiritual successor, Chris Sawyer's Locomotion.

Atari is still in its comeback era

Transport Tycoon marks Atari's newest purchase in what's been an acquisition-heavy time for the publisher. Earlier this this year, it bought Infogrames and some of its IP, namely the Surgeon Simulator and Totally Reliable Delivery Service properties.

Last year, its acquisitions included Nightdive Studios, the AtariAge historian website, and preservation studio Digital Eclipse. This past September, Rosen expressed his aim to turn Atari into a company that leads from the front instead of being a "fast follower."

"We never really led in any category," he explained at the time. "The first thing was to stop and say, 'What are we doing? What can we be the best in the world at?' [...] We looked at what we have passion for. What we came back with was 'retro gaming,' and specifically 'modern retro gaming.'"

