The PlayStation 5 platformer had the most wins at the 28th annual DICE Awards, including top spot in the Family Game and Game Design categories.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

February 18, 2025

Cover art for 2024's Astro Bot.
Image via Team Asobi/PlayStation.

Team Asobi's Astro Bot was crowned Game of the Year at last week's 28th annual DICE Awards in Las Vegas.

The PlayStation 5 platformer won in several categories throughout the night, including Achievement in Animation, Outstanding Technical Achievement, Family Game of the Year, and Outstanding Achievement in Game Design. Fellow PS5 game Helldivers II also took home multiple wins: Online Game of the Year, Achievement in Audio Design, Achievement in Original Music Composition, and Action Game of the Year.

Fellow notable winners include Balatro and Indiana Jones & the Great Circle, both of which took three individual awards. The full list of winners can be seen below.

2025 DICE awards full list:

  • Outstanding Achievement in Animation: Astro Bot

  • Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction: Black Myth: Wukong

  • Outstanding Achievement in Character: Indiana Jones & the Great Circle (Henry "Indiana" Jones)

  • Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition: Helldivers II

  • Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design: Helldivers II

  • Outstanding Achievement in Story: Indiana Jones & the Great Circle

  • Outstanding Technical Achievement: Astro Bot

  • Action Game of the Year: Helldivers II

  • Adventure Game of the Year: Indiana Jones & the Great Circle

  • Family Game of the Year: Astro Bot

  • Fighting Game of the Year: Tekken 8

  • Racing Game of the Year: F1 24

  • Online Game of the Year: Helldivers II

  • Role-Playing Game of the Year: Metaphor: ReFantazio

  • Sports Game of the Year: MLB The Show 24

  • Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year: Balatro

  • Immersive Reality Technical Achievement: Starship Home

  • Immersive Reality Game of the Year: Batman: Arkham Shadow

  • Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game: Balatro

  • Outstanding Mobile Game: Balatro

  • Outstanding Achievement in Game Design: Astro Bot

  • Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction: Animal Well

  • Game of the Year: Astro Bot

