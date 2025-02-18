Team Asobi's Astro Bot was crowned Game of the Year at last week's 28th annual DICE Awards in Las Vegas.

The PlayStation 5 platformer won in several categories throughout the night, including Achievement in Animation, Outstanding Technical Achievement, Family Game of the Year, and Outstanding Achievement in Game Design. Fellow PS5 game Helldivers II also took home multiple wins: Online Game of the Year, Achievement in Audio Design, Achievement in Original Music Composition, and Action Game of the Year.

Fellow notable winners include Balatro and Indiana Jones & the Great Circle, both of which took three individual awards. The full list of winners can be seen below.

2025 DICE awards full list: