Trending
Opinion: How will Project 2025 impact game developers?
The Heritage Foundation's manifesto for the possible next administration could do great harm to many, including large portions of the game development community.
February 18, 2025
Team Asobi's Astro Bot was crowned Game of the Year at last week's 28th annual DICE Awards in Las Vegas.
The PlayStation 5 platformer won in several categories throughout the night, including Achievement in Animation, Outstanding Technical Achievement, Family Game of the Year, and Outstanding Achievement in Game Design. Fellow PS5 game Helldivers II also took home multiple wins: Online Game of the Year, Achievement in Audio Design, Achievement in Original Music Composition, and Action Game of the Year.
Fellow notable winners include Balatro and Indiana Jones & the Great Circle, both of which took three individual awards. The full list of winners can be seen below.
Outstanding Achievement in Animation: Astro Bot
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction: Black Myth: Wukong
Outstanding Achievement in Character: Indiana Jones & the Great Circle (Henry "Indiana" Jones)
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition: Helldivers II
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design: Helldivers II
Outstanding Achievement in Story: Indiana Jones & the Great Circle
Outstanding Technical Achievement: Astro Bot
Action Game of the Year: Helldivers II
Adventure Game of the Year: Indiana Jones & the Great Circle
Family Game of the Year: Astro Bot
Fighting Game of the Year: Tekken 8
Racing Game of the Year: F1 24
Online Game of the Year: Helldivers II
Role-Playing Game of the Year: Metaphor: ReFantazio
Sports Game of the Year: MLB The Show 24
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year: Balatro
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement: Starship Home
Immersive Reality Game of the Year: Batman: Arkham Shadow
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game: Balatro
Outstanding Mobile Game: Balatro
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design: Astro Bot
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction: Animal Well
Game of the Year: Astro Bot
Read more about:DICE 2025
You May Also Like
Trending
The Heritage Foundation's manifesto for the possible next administration could do great harm to many, including large portions of the game development community.
Snapping Your Career into Place with Ben Brode: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 48Nov 27, 2024
Preserving the Past With Charles Cecil: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 46Aug 29, 2024
On the unionization frontlines with Autumn Mitchell, Emma Kinema and Chris Lusco: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 45Jul 26, 2024
Behind the GDC scenes with Beth Elderkin and Sam Warnke: Game Developer Podcast ep. 43May 15, 2024