Astro Bot and Helldivers II headline the 2025 DICE Awards nominations

The Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences (AIAS) has revealed its nominees for the upcoming 28th annual DICE Awards.

Candidates for the ceremony's best game of 2024 include Team Asobi's Astro Bot, Arrowhead's Helldivers II, LocalThunk's Balatro, GameScience's Black Myth: Wukong, and MachineGames' Indiana Jones & the Great Circle. Astro, Helldivers, and Jones have six nominations each in categories such as animation, art direction, and technical achievement.

Beyond those three titles, Balatro and Senua's Saga: Hellblade II each picked up five nominations apiece. In total, AIAS says 60 games from 2024 were nominated across its various categories.

You can read the full nominee list here, with select examples listed below. The DICE Awards are set to air in Las Vegas on Thursday, February 13.

Game of the Year

Astro Bot (Team Asobi/PlayStation)

Balatro (LocalThunk)

Black Myth: Wukong (GameScience)

Helldivers II (Arrowhead Game Studios/PlayStation)

Indiana Jones & the Great Circle (MachineGames/Xbox)

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

1000xResist (Sunset Visitor/Fellow Traveler)

Animal Well (BillyBasso/Big Mode)

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)

Riven (Cyan Worlds)

Thank Goodness You're Here! (Coal Supper/Panic)

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Animal Well (BillyBasso/Big Mode)

Astro Bot (Team Asobi/PlayStation)

Balatro (LocalThunk)

Helldivers II (Arrowhead Game Studios/PlayStation)

UFO 50 (Mossmouth)

Online Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Activision Blizzard)

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred (Blizzard Entertainment)

Helldivers II (Arrowhead Game Studios/PlayStation)

Marvel Rivals (NetEase Games)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Saber Interactive)

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Watcher (1000xRESIST)

Yuffie Kisaragi (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)

Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones (Indiana Jones and the Great Circle)

Indika (Indika)

Senua (Senua's Saga: Hellblade II)

Mobile Game of the Year

Balatro (LocalThunk)

Halls of Torment (Chasing Carrots)

Monument Valley 3 (Ustwo Games/Netflix Games)

Paper Trail (Newfangled Games)

Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement