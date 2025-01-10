Sponsored By

Astro Bot and Helldivers II headline the 2025 DICE Awards nominations

The two Sony-published titles are nominated for DICE's best game of 2024 alongside Indiana Jones, Balatro, and Black Myth: Wukong.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

January 10, 2025

1 Min Read
Four space marines in 2024's Helldivers II.
Image via Arrowhead Game Studios/PlayStation.

At a Glance

  • 2025's DICE Game Awards will celebrate last year's big hits and smaller surprises.

The Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences (AIAS) has revealed its nominees for the upcoming 28th annual DICE Awards.

Candidates for the ceremony's best game of 2024 include Team Asobi's Astro Bot, Arrowhead's Helldivers II, LocalThunk's Balatro, GameScience's Black Myth: Wukong, and MachineGames' Indiana Jones & the Great Circle. Astro, Helldivers, and Jones have six nominations each in categories such as animation, art direction, and technical achievement.

Beyond those three titles, Balatro and Senua's Saga: Hellblade II each picked up five nominations apiece. In total, AIAS says 60 games from 2024 were nominated across its various categories.

You can read the full nominee list here, with select examples listed below. The DICE Awards are set to air in Las Vegas on Thursday, February 13.

Game of the Year

  • Astro Bot (Team Asobi/PlayStation)

  • Balatro (LocalThunk)

  • Black Myth: Wukong (GameScience)

  • Helldivers II (Arrowhead Game Studios/PlayStation)

  • Indiana Jones & the Great Circle (MachineGames/Xbox)

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

  • 1000xResist (Sunset Visitor/Fellow Traveler)

  • Animal Well (BillyBasso/Big Mode)

  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)

  • Riven (Cyan Worlds)

  • Thank Goodness You're Here! (Coal Supper/Panic)

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

  • Animal Well (BillyBasso/Big Mode)

  • Astro Bot (Team Asobi/PlayStation)

  • Balatro (LocalThunk)

  • Helldivers II (Arrowhead Game Studios/PlayStation)

  • UFO 50 (Mossmouth)

Online Game of the Year

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Activision Blizzard)

  • Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred (Blizzard Entertainment)

  • Helldivers II (Arrowhead Game Studios/PlayStation)

  • Marvel Rivals (NetEase Games)

  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Saber Interactive)

Outstanding Achievement in Character

  • Watcher (1000xRESIST)

  • Yuffie Kisaragi (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)

  • Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones (Indiana Jones and the Great Circle)

  • Indika (Indika)

  • Senua (Senua's Saga: Hellblade II)

Mobile Game of the Year

  • Balatro (LocalThunk)

  • Halls of Torment (Chasing Carrots)

  • Monument Valley 3 (Ustwo Games/Netflix Games)

  • Paper Trail (Newfangled Games)

  • Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

  • Alien: Rogue Incursion (Survios)

  • Batman: Arkham Shadow (Camouflaj/Oculus)

  • Skydance's BEHEMOTH (Skydance) 

  • Starship Home (Creature)

  • UNDERDOGS (One Hamsa)

Read more about:

Top Stories

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Photograph of the late game designer, Alan Emrich.
Business
Obituary: Alan Emrich, game designer and writer, has diedObituary: Alan Emrich, game designer and writer, has died
byJustin Carter
Jan 10, 2025
2 Min Read
Concept art for Bungie's reported next project, 'Gummy Bears.'
Business
Report: Bungie project 'Gummy Bears' transferred to new PlayStation teamReport: Bungie project 'Gummy Bears' transferred to new PlayStation team
byJustin Carter
Jan 10, 2025
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

More from GD

thumbnail
Design
Book Excerpt: World Design for 2D Action-AdventuresBook Excerpt: World Design for 2D Action-Adventures
byChristopher Totten, Adrian Sandoval
Jan 9, 2025
50 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Postmortem: The singular design of Namco's Katamari Damacy (2004)Postmortem: The singular design of Namco's Katamari Damacy (2004)
byKeita Takahashi
Dec 20, 2024
16 Min Read
Two thieves brawl against each other and a guard in a library in Thick as Thieves.
Design
How Thick as Thieves adapts immersive sim tricks for multiplayer shenanigansHow Thick as Thieves adapts immersive sim tricks for multiplayer shenanigans
byBryant Francis
Dec 18, 2024
5 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

Business
Valve stakes its claim to PC gaming handhelds with SteamOS’s arrival on Lenovo Legion Go S
Valve stakes its claim to PC gaming handhelds with SteamOS’s arrival on Lenovo Legion Go S

Jan 9, 2025

Design
Prince of Persia's accessibility is inaccessible to some
Prince of Persia's accessibility is inaccessible to some

Jan 8, 2025

Production
Reflections on the journey of publishing Everseeker: Little Critters
Reflections on the journey of publishing Everseeker: Little Critters

Jan 7, 2025