Astro Bot and Balatro headline Game Awards' 2024 nominees

The Game Awards revealed its 2024 nominees for the upcoming ceremony, and most of the year's biggest players were honorably nominated.

For the vaunted Game of the Year award, candidates include the PlayStation platformer Astro Bot, deckbuilder darling Balatro, big RPG hits Metaphor: ReFantazio and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, breakout smash Black Myth: Wukong, and FromSoftware's Shadows of the Erdtree expansion for its 2022 hit Elden RIng.

If the expansion to a two-year-old game getting a Game of the Year nomination is an eyebrow raiser, the Game Awards gave its seal of approval over the weekend. Ahead of the nominations, the awards show said sizable post-launch content like Erdtree (or last year's Cyberpunk 2077: The Phantom Liberty) were eligible for Game of Year if the jury (which consists of global media outlets like Giant Bomb, DiscussingFilm, and NPR) "deems the new creative and technical work to be worthy of a nomination."

Both Astro and Rebirth are also nominated in respective categories like "Best Family Game" and "Best RPG," and have the most nominations at seven each. Metaphor follows with six nominations, including "Best Art Direction," "Best Narrative," and "Best Score."

Some of the Game Awards categories and their nominees are below, while the full list can be seen and voted on here. The winners will be revealed on Thursday, December 12.

Game of the Year

Balatro (Localthunk)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Atlus)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Black Myth: Wukong (GameScience)

Astro Bot (Team Asobi/PlayStation)

Elden Ring: Shadows of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Best Game Direction

Balatro (Localthunk)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Atlus)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Black Myth: Wukong (GameScience)

Astro Bot (Team Asobi/PlayStation)

Elden Ring: Shadows of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Best Narrative

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryo ga Gatoku/Sega)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Atlus)

Hellblade II: Senua's Sacrifice (Ninja Theory/Xbox)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)

Best Performance

Briana White (Aerith Gainsborough, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)

Hanna Telle (Max Caulfield, Life is Strange: Double Exposure)

Humberly González (Kay Vess, Star Wars Outlaws)

Luke Roberts (James Sunderland, Silent Hill 2

Melina Juergens (Senua, Hellblade II: Senua's Sacrifice)

Innovation in Accessibility

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Activision Blizzard)

Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare/EA)

Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)

Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)

Best Adaptation