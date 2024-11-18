Sponsored By

Astro Bot and Balatro headline Game Awards' 2024 nominees

The Game Awards unveiled its nominees for the 2024 ceremony ahead of its airing on December 12.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

November 18, 2024

Key art for 2024's Astro Bot.
Image via Team Asobi/PlayStation.

  • Astro Bot and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth hold the most Game Award nominations this year at seven apiece.

The Game Awards revealed its 2024 nominees for the upcoming ceremony, and most of the year's biggest players were honorably nominated.

For the vaunted Game of the Year award, candidates include the PlayStation platformer Astro Bot, deckbuilder darling Balatro, big RPG hits Metaphor: ReFantazio and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, breakout smash Black Myth: Wukong, and FromSoftware's Shadows of the Erdtree expansion for its 2022 hit Elden RIng.

If the expansion to a two-year-old game getting a Game of the Year nomination is an eyebrow raiser, the Game Awards gave its seal of approval over the weekend. Ahead of the nominations, the awards show said sizable post-launch content like Erdtree (or last year's Cyberpunk 2077: The Phantom Liberty) were eligible for Game of Year if the jury (which consists of global media outlets like Giant Bomb, DiscussingFilm, and NPR) "deems the new creative and technical work to be worthy of a nomination."

Both Astro and Rebirth are also nominated in respective categories like "Best Family Game" and "Best RPG," and have the most nominations at seven each. Metaphor follows with six nominations, including "Best Art Direction," "Best Narrative," and "Best Score."

Some of the Game Awards categories and their nominees are below, while the full list can be seen and voted on here. The winners will be revealed on Thursday, December 12.

Game of the Year

  • Balatro (Localthunk)

  • Metaphor: ReFantazio (Atlus)

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

  • Black Myth: Wukong (GameScience)

  • Astro Bot (Team Asobi/PlayStation)

  • Elden Ring: Shadows of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Best Game Direction

  • Balatro (Localthunk)

  • Metaphor: ReFantazio (Atlus)

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

  • Black Myth: Wukong (GameScience)

  • Astro Bot (Team Asobi/PlayStation)

  • Elden Ring: Shadows of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Best Narrative

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryo ga Gatoku/Sega)

  • Metaphor: ReFantazio (Atlus)

  • Hellblade II: Senua's Sacrifice (Ninja Theory/Xbox)

  • Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)

Best Performance

  • Briana White (Aerith Gainsborough, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)

  • Hanna Telle (Max Caulfield, Life is Strange: Double Exposure)

  • Humberly González (Kay Vess, Star Wars Outlaws)

  • Luke Roberts (James Sunderland, Silent Hill 2

  • Melina Juergens (Senua, Hellblade II: Senua's Sacrifice)

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Activision Blizzard)

  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare/EA)

  • Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)

  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)

  • Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)

Best Adaptation

  • Arcane (Riot/Fortiche/Netflix)

  • Knuckles (Sega/Paramount)

  • Fallout (Bethesa/Prime Video)

  • Like a Dragon: Yakuza (Sega/Prime Video)

  • Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Powerhouse Animation/Netflix)

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

