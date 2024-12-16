Aonic nets €152 million investment to support studios and fund future acquisitions

Trending
Opinion: How will Project 2025 impact game developers?
The Heritage Foundation's manifesto for the possible next administration could do great harm to many, including large portions of the game development community.
The conglomerate is aiming to spread its new investment across the studios under its banner, and potentially acquire some new ones.
December 16, 2024
Swedish game conglomerate Aonic has landed an investment from Metric Capital Partners and major shareholder Active Ownership to the tune of €152 million (or over $157 million).
The majority of that investment comes from Metric, and the "definitive agreement" will allow the publisher to "fund further M&A and support for ongoing developments across the group."
Aonic's fundraising hasn't stopped its subidiaries from laying off developers. In September, nDreams eliminated 17.5 percent of its workforce, which came a year after Aonic had purchased the VR developer for $110 million.
Those layoffs, and the game industry's larger "turbulent period," have impacted "multiple areas" of Aonic's business. Even so, its fundraising announcement noted a 73 percent revenue growth during the 2024-2025 fiscal year.
Since its founding in 2021, Aonic has acquired or invested into a number of studios, including OtherSide Entertainment, nDreams, and Exmox. OtherSide, founded by Paul Neurath and led by Deus Ex creative director Warren Spector, unveiled its debut project Thick as Thieves at last week's Game Awards.
Earlier this year, the company launched a publishing arm, Megabit, which will distribute Thick as Thieves and future first-party and third-party games.
According to Aonic, it will reveal more information about its "ongoing developments" in 2025.
Read more about:Funding
You May Also Like
Trending
The Heritage Foundation's manifesto for the possible next administration could do great harm to many, including large portions of the game development community.
Snapping Your Career into Place with Ben Brode: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 48Nov 27, 2024
Preserving the Past With Charles Cecil: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 46Aug 29, 2024
On the unionization frontlines with Autumn Mitchell, Emma Kinema and Chris Lusco: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 45Jul 26, 2024
Behind the GDC scenes with Beth Elderkin and Sam Warnke: Game Developer Podcast ep. 43May 15, 2024