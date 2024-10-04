Sponsored By

Antstream Arcade conducts 'small' layoffs in 'strategic shift in focus'

'The games industry is currently facing a very challenging period, [and] we have made the difficult decision to make a small number of redundancies within the Antstream Arcade team.'

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

October 4, 2024

1 Min Read
Graphic for the retro game service Antstream Arcade.
Image via Antstream.

British company Antstream laid off a "small amount" of staff working on its retro game platform, Antstream Arcade.

In a statement to GamesIndustry, Antstream attributed the reductions to a "strategic shift in focus internally." The statement came days after former PR manager Diane Hutchinson and UI designer Robyn Jamieson revealed they were impacted.

"This decision was not made lightly," it wrote, "and we will be working to support those affected throughout the process. Antstream Arcade remains dedicated to delivering the best possible experience to our players."

Antstream Arcade first launched in 2019 after the company was founded in 2013 by Steve Cottam. The cloud-based service consists of games from older consoles like the NES, Atari 2600, and original PlayStation.

Both Tencent and Atari previously invested money into the platform, which is available on computers, Android, and various smart TVs. In July 2023, it came to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S as the console's first third-party cloud service.

Antstream's layoffs were preceded by reductions at Nexon America and Smite creator Hi-Rez Studios days earlier. This week also saw the closure of Studio Black Flag, the team behind the upcoming survival game Orphan Age.

More staff cuts are also on the horizon in the game industry. XR Games and Sharkmob said they are each undergoing consultations to determine if more workers will be laid off.

Read more about:

Layoffs

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

The ubisoft logo on a dark background
Business
Report: Tencent and the Guillemot family considering Ubisoft buyoutReport: Tencent and the Guillemot family considering Ubisoft buyout
byTom Regan
Oct 4, 2024
2 Min Read
Another Crab's Treasure Prototype screenshot
Design
Aggro Crab shares early prototype of Another Crab's TreasureAggro Crab shares early prototype of Another Crab's Treasure
byTom Regan
Oct 4, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

A Tommy Gun lays upside down behind a stack of books with a pair of spectacles atop them.
Design
Why are so few games set in the Prohibition era?Why are so few games set in the Prohibition era?
byEmma Withington
Oct 4, 2024
9 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Starstruck: Hands of Time is a rhythm game that lets you use your old guitar peripheralsStarstruck: Hands of Time is a rhythm game that lets you use your old guitar peripherals
byJoel Couture
Oct 3, 2024
8 Min Read
Key art for Cairn. The player character dangles from a cliff wall, with a little robot friend helping her.
Design
Cairn's manual climbing system is like a 'vertical Death Stranding'Cairn's manual climbing system is like a 'vertical Death Stranding'
byBryant Francis
Oct 3, 2024
5 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Art
Why art tests fail artists and the game dev industryWhy art tests fail artists and the game dev industry
byRogelio Delgado
Oct 3, 2024
4 Min Read
thumbnail
Production
How to get maximum benefit (and fun) from participating in a game jamHow to get maximum benefit (and fun) from participating in a game jam
byPavel Bokai-Poltavetz
Sep 26, 2024
11 Min Read
thumbnail
Business
Subscription services are not yet driving major changes in game designSubscription services are not yet driving major changes in game design
byGeorge Jijiashvili
Sep 25, 2024
3 Min Read