Developer Geometric and Annapurna Interactive are partnering up once again on a new game in another major partnership. This marks the publisher's first repeat partnership after a surprise staff exodus in late 2024.

Annapurna previously published Geometric's 2023 game Cocoon, which was nominated (and won) several end of year prizes, including Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game at the 27th Annual DICE Awards.

During the publisher's latest game showcase, Geometric's audio director Jakob Schmid teased the studio's next project as "unlike anything we’ve ever worked on before."

After co-founder Megan Ellison returned to Annapurna, clashes reportedly ensued between her and then-Interactive studio head (and overseer for it and Annapurna Pictures) Nathan Gary. When a deal fell through that would have seen Gary and other Interactive staff forming a new spinoff called Verset, the entire Interactive team departed.

Shortly after the exits, an Annapurna spokesperson told IGN the entire situation was a "baffler," and the company was looking to backfill vacated positions. It also planned to honor deals previously made with partners before the unceremonious split.

Meanwhile, the former Interactive staffers appear to have formed a team of their own. In January, the unnamed group took control of various franchises previously owned by Private Division, Take-Two's former label for smaller titles. The Kerbal Space Program series and Game Freak's unannounced title were both said to be included in this deal.

Game Developer previously spoke with Geometric about Cocoon: first with co-founder/designer Jeppe Carlsen about the game's various puzzles, then with Carlsen, Schmid, and art director Erwin Kho about constructing a game with worlds layered on top of one another.