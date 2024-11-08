Sponsored By

Amplitude Studios becomes independent after parting ways with Sega

'We are returning to our roots.'

Chris Kerr, News Editor

November 8, 2024

The Amplitude logo on a futuristic background
Image via Amplitude

  • Sega has sold Amplitude as part of its ongoing plan to reform operations in Europe.

Humankind and Endless Dungeon developer Amplitude Studios is splitting from Sega and going independent.

Sega confirmed the news in its latest fiscal report and explained it recorded an extraordinary loss of around 5.9 billion yen ($38.6 million) due to the sale of Amplitude through a management buyout.

In a separate forum post, Amplitude leadership explained the company parted with Sega on good terms but wants to return to its roots.

"We have big news to share with you today: Amplitude is going indie again. Our journey with Sega over the last eight years has been amazing, and we have learned so much working with them, but now we are returning to our roots as an independent studio," reads the statement.

"With ownership of the studio returning to some of our original founders and members of the team, the creative vision of our games and the Endless universe rests in the hands of those who know them best. While we are going our separate ways now, we part on good terms and wish our friends at Sega the best for all their future projects."

Amplitude founder Romain de Waubert de Genlis said the studio is backed by "strong and meaningful franchises" and intends to become more agile. 

"This decision allows us to be more agile in our approach while continuing to shape the vision that has been ours from the very beginning, empowering us to push boundaries and be closer as ever of our community," he added.

Sega has made a number of cuts across its overseas studios in 2024. In January, the Sonic maker laid off 61 workers at Sega of America in California. That decision hit organized staff particularly hard.

It followed those redundancies by cutting another 240 jobs in Europe, including roles at Creative Assembly and Hardlight. The Japanese publisher also sold off Company of Heroes 3 developer Relic Entertainment. Last year, it cancelled Creative Assembly's high-profile shooter Hyenas, despite the project being in good shape.

Commenting on the state of its business in May, Sega claimed it made some layoffs due to "challenging conditions" in Europe.

