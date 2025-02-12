Alan Wake 2 has started to generate royalties for developer Remedy after passing 2 million sales worldwide. The title had already recouped development fees and marketing costs.

The Finnish studio shared the news in its fiscal report for the year ended December 31, 2024.

It explained Alan Wake 2 saw "particularly high activity" around October 2024, when Remedy launched the Lake House expansion and a physical edition of the game. Those projects were followed up by the launch of a PlayStation 5 Pro update in November.

Control, which debuted in 2019, has now sold over 4.5 million units worldwide. 600,000 units were sold in 2024.

Discussing its wider project slate, Remedy said Control 2 entered full production earlier this month after the company verified the velocity of asset creation and established clear pipelines.

Max Payne 1&2 is currently making "steady progress" in full production and is on track to meet key development objectives.

FBC: Firebreak, a multiplayer shooter that serves as a Control spin-off, is also in full production and completed a closed technical test with external players in December. Remedy continues to expand its self-publishing team with a view to launching the title in 2025.

Remedy working to deliver 'significant commercial success' by 2030

Looking at the company's financial performance, Remedy saw full-year revenue increase by 49.3 percent year-on-year to €50.7 million ($52.6 million). The company posted an annual operating loss of €4.3 million ($4.4 million), but that's an improvement on the €28.6 million ($29.6 million) loss recorded during the previous fiscal year.

Remedy expects revenue and operating profit to increase during 2025 and intends to deliver "sustainable, significant commercial success" by the end of the decade.

"We have two established own franchises, Control and Alan Wake, which are linked through the Remedy Connected Universe. Remedy will self-publish upcoming games, in which Remedy owns the IP. Growing and expanding the two franchises will be a key part of our future. In addition, we work with a partner franchise Max Payne that was originally created by Remedy," said the company, discussing its long-term prospects.

"By 2030, we aim to be a highly regarded creative studio with sustainable, significant commercial success. We have set ourselves the following financial targets: 1) Double the 2024 revenue by 2027 with continued growth beyond this milestone and 2) EBITDA margin of 30 percent by 2027 and maintain that minimum level throughout the strategy period."