AFK Journey and Clash of Clans lead Google Play's top games of 2024

Farlight's AFK Journey just released on iOS and Android last month, and it's already been crowned Google Play's best game of 2024.

In celebrating the best apps and games to grace the storefront this year, Google commended the mobile-RPG for its "expansive roster of characters and satisfying tactical battle system. [...] Its vast explorable world and beautiful art style also helps it stand apart from its peers." According to its store listing, the game has over 5 million downloads on Google Plays since its launch.

"AFK Journey blew us away within its opening minutes, showcasing exceptional visuals and a fantasy world packed with satisfying things to explore," Google continued. "The choice for Best Game of 2024 was obvious: We just couldn’t get enough of [it].

Meanwhile, Supercell's Clash of Clans took the win for best multi-device game. Earlier this year, the free-to-play title released on PCs and Chromebooks, becoming "optimized across everywhere you play, however you want to play. [It] may have been around for over a decade," said Google, "but this year, it went even bigger."

Fellow games to receive "Best of" awards this year include Squad Busters ("Best Multiplayer"), Yes, Your Grace (Best Indie), Solo Leveling: Arise (Best Story), and Honkai: Star Rail (Best Ongoing). Last year, Honkai took home Google Play's Best 2023 Game, preceded by Apex Legends Mobile in 2022.

Google also used the 2024 awards to tout its changes to the Google Play Store throughout the year. Along with updating its discoverability features and "ensuring timely content delivery," it worked to "better support the developers who power the platform. We look forward to seeing how developers and publishers continue to help people discover new apps, games and books—wherever they are, on whatever device."

The full list of Google Play's best games and apps for 2024 can be read here.