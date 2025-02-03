Sponsored By

Update: A 2K Games rep said Rollerdrome and OlliOlli World will be relisted 'soon,' but offered no timeframe.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

February 3, 2025

A screenshot from Rollerdrome showing a daring rollerskater decked out in a red jumpsuit
Image via Roll7

Update (2/3/2025): A representative for 2K Games told Kotaku the publisher now holds the rights to Rollerdrome and OlliOlli World, which were not included in the Private Division sale. The two titles are expected to return to Steam "soon," though no other specifics were given.

Original story: Rollerdrome and OlliOlli World have been delisted from Steam following the closure of developer Roll7 and sale of publisher Private Division.

Last year, Bloomberg reported that Take-Two intended to shutter award-winning UK studio Roll7 around three years after acquiring the company. That story was corroborated by IGN a month later and eventually confirmed by Eurogamer.

At the same time, Take-Two confirmed it had sold its Private Division label to an undisclosed buyer–later reported to be Texas-based VC firm Haveli Investments.

It remains unclear what that means for the Private Division portfolio in the long-term, but as of right now (as spotted by PC Gamer) both Rollerdrome and OlliOlli World have been removed from sale on Steam.

At the time of writing, both titles remain available on other platforms such as PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.

The accurate preservation of digital products remains a struggle due to issues surrounding distribution, ownership, and hardware. The sudden delisting of two critically acclaimed titles in the wake of an abrupt studio closure and portfolio sale underlines the scale of the challenge facing preservationists.

Game Developer has reached out to Haveli investments and Take-Two for more information. 

About the Author

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

