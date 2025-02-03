Update (2/3/2025): A representative for 2K Games told Kotaku the publisher now holds the rights to Rollerdrome and OlliOlli World, which were not included in the Private Division sale. The two titles are expected to return to Steam "soon," though no other specifics were given.

Original story: Rollerdrome and OlliOlli World have been delisted from Steam following the closure of developer Roll7 and sale of publisher Private Division.

Last year, Bloomberg reported that Take-Two intended to shutter award-winning UK studio Roll7 around three years after acquiring the company. That story was corroborated by IGN a month later and eventually confirmed by Eurogamer.

At the same time, Take-Two confirmed it had sold its Private Division label to an undisclosed buyer–later reported to be Texas-based VC firm Haveli Investments.

It remains unclear what that means for the Private Division portfolio in the long-term, but as of right now (as spotted by PC Gamer) both Rollerdrome and OlliOlli World have been removed from sale on Steam.

At the time of writing, both titles remain available on other platforms such as PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.

The accurate preservation of digital products remains a struggle due to issues surrounding distribution, ownership, and hardware. The sudden delisting of two critically acclaimed titles in the wake of an abrupt studio closure and portfolio sale underlines the scale of the challenge facing preservationists.

Game Developer has reached out to Haveli investments and Take-Two for more information.