A Mass Effect TV show is blasting off to Prime Video

BioWare's Mass Effect series is making a relay jump to television.

Per Variety, Prime Video is adapting the series for live-action, with the franchise's executive director Mike Gamble attached as an executive producer. (Gamble, it should be noted, is also directing the untitled fifth game in the series.) Also on hand as executive producer? Avi Arad, whose credits include Morbius, the Super Mario film and the upcoming Zelda movie.

Dan Casey, writer of F9: The Fast Saga and 10 Cloverfield Lane, will write and executive produce the series, whose plot details are currently unknown.

Legendary Pictures attempted to make a Mass Effect film in the 2010s, which never came to fruition. More recently, it was reported in 2021 that Amazon was looking to develop a show, and no information about it has been made public in the last three years.

Mass Effect has been semi-MIA as a series since 2017's Mass Effect Andromeda. The first three games were re-released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One back in 2021 as part of an active effort by BioWare to refocus after the collapse of Anthem's rework.

While developing Dragon Age: The Veilguard, the studio has used November 7 (aka, N7 Day) to annually tease out the next Mass Effect and reaffirm that the franchise would move forward beyond those remasters. Both franchises are now BioWare's core focus, since it handed off development of Star Wars: The Old Republic to Broadsword.

Interestingly, history repeats itself: Netflix released an animated Dragon Age series prior to Veilguard's release (back when it was still subtitled Dreadwolf), and here's Prime Video with a Mass Effect show, with a new game somewhere in the stars.