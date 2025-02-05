Sponsored By

31st Union head Michael Condrey reportedly fired after weak Project Ethos reveal31st Union head Michael Condrey reportedly fired after weak Project Ethos reveal

Before starting 31st Union, Condrey worked at EA and co-founded Call of Duty: WWII creator Sledgehammer Games.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

February 5, 2025

1 Min Read
Screenshot of Project Ethos.
Image via 31st Union/2K Games.

At a Glance

  • 2K has reportedly fired 31st Union CEO Michael Condrey following the underwhelming debut of its game Project Ethos.

Michael Condrey, founder and studio head of developer 31st Union, was allegedly fired by parent company 2K Games.

Sources speaking to Kotaku claim Condrey was let go on February 3. The studio is developing its debut title, codenamed 'Project Ethos,' which has reportedly drummed up little interest since its reveal last year.

Condrey, who previously co-founded Sledgehammer Games (now one of several studios making Call of Duty games), spun up 31st Union in 2019. It was officially announced as 31st Union the following year, and more recently laid off staff in January 2024.

A representative for 2K told Kotaku it was "grateful to Michael for the dedication, passion and work ethic it took to build an incredible team and shape the vision of 31st Union." He will reportedly be an advisor on the game, and 2K remains "very committed to the forward path for Ethos and the people and culture of the studio."

At time of writing, a new studio head for 31st Union has not been revealed. Likewise, Ethos' fate is uncertain—though as Kotaku notes, more information may come with Take-Two's upcoming quarterly results.

Read more about:

Take-TwoLayoffs

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Screenshot from 2014's The Crew.
Business
UK government rebuffs pleas to prevent live-service games from being disabledUK government rebuffs pleas to prevent live-service games from being disabled
byJustin Carter
Feb 5, 2025
2 Min Read
Screenshot from 2022's Rumbleverse.
Business
Iron Galaxy lays off 66 developers in 'last resort' lifesaving effortIron Galaxy lays off 66 developers in 'last resort' lifesaving effort
byJustin Carter
Feb 5, 2025
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

More from GD

Matthew Handrahan's head and the Kepler Interactive logo against a pixelated blue background.
Business
Kepler Interactive says it's still worth betting on bold, interesting gamesKepler Interactive says it's still worth betting on bold, interesting games
byBryant Francis
Feb 3, 2025
7 Min Read
Brynn stares down a giant magical automaton with a crown of fire.
Design
How Eternal Strands' creators cooked up an ambitious physics system with a small teamHow Eternal Strands' creators cooked up an ambitious physics system with a small team
byBryant Francis
Jan 27, 2025
9 Min Read
The Doom Slayer bashes a shield into a demon's head as other demons charge him.
Design
Doom: The Dark Ages' development details shine light on the state of modern triple-A productionDoom: The Dark Ages' development details shine light on the state of modern triple-A production
byBryant Francis
Jan 22, 2025
7 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

A robotic middle finger emerges from a laptop screen.
Business
Developers still aren't warming up to generative AI
Developers still aren't warming up to generative AI

Jan 22, 2025

Production
A developer's guide to effective localization in Unreal Engine
A developer's guide to effective localization in Unreal Engine

Jan 17, 2025

A mock speedometer showing an acceleration from 2024 to 2025.
Business
Five takeaways from Matthew Ball's 2025 State of Gaming data
Five takeaways from Matthew Ball's 2025 State of Gaming data

Jan 16, 2025