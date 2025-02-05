Trending
Before starting 31st Union, Condrey worked at EA and co-founded Call of Duty: WWII creator Sledgehammer Games.
February 5, 2025
Michael Condrey, founder and studio head of developer 31st Union, was allegedly fired by parent company 2K Games.
Sources speaking to Kotaku claim Condrey was let go on February 3. The studio is developing its debut title, codenamed 'Project Ethos,' which has reportedly drummed up little interest since its reveal last year.
Condrey, who previously co-founded Sledgehammer Games (now one of several studios making Call of Duty games), spun up 31st Union in 2019. It was officially announced as 31st Union the following year, and more recently laid off staff in January 2024.
A representative for 2K told Kotaku it was "grateful to Michael for the dedication, passion and work ethic it took to build an incredible team and shape the vision of 31st Union." He will reportedly be an advisor on the game, and 2K remains "very committed to the forward path for Ethos and the people and culture of the studio."
At time of writing, a new studio head for 31st Union has not been revealed. Likewise, Ethos' fate is uncertain—though as Kotaku notes, more information may come with Take-Two's upcoming quarterly results.
