Sponsored By

Some Sega Classics games to be delisted in December

Dry days for retro fans.

Danielle Riendeau, Editor-in-Chief

November 7, 2024

1 Min Read
Characters from a number of retro Sega games on a vaporwave background
Via Sega

At a Glance

  • Sega is delisting a number of its Sega Classics titles next month across Steam and consoles.

On December 6, a number of Sega Classics titles will be delisted from Steam, Nintendo Switch, and the Xbox and PlayStation ecosystems. The publisher made the full list of delistings available in a post yesterday, noting that all owned and downloaded games will still be available in players' libraries.

The list is diverse, particularly on Steam, where games as disparate as Crazy Taxi, Jet Set Radio, and NiGHTS into Dreams will fall off the radar alongside Genesis-era fare like Comix Zone, the first two ToeJam & Earl and VectorMan titles, and Ecco the Dolphin. Sonic won't escape the delisting entirely either, as Sonic Spinball and Sonic 3D Blast (as well as puzzle spinoff Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine) are on the chopping block.

The select games and bundles will go dark (and unavailable for new purchases) as of December 6, at 11:59pm PST.

Sega Classics still available on Nintendo Switch Online

The best hope for folks looking to hold on to their Sega Classics (to play, study, or hang on to for preservation efforts) is to either download all the selected games ahead of December 6, or stick with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, where "select individual classic titles will still be playable," according to Sega.

While delistings are nothing new in the industry, the breadth of retro titles (and strong reputation of many on the list) is notable here. Given that so many older games are completely unavailable, this feels like a potential blow to preservation efforts, particularly for the games launched on under-represented consoles like the Saturn and Dreamcast.

You can check out the post for the full set of delistings by platform here.

Read more about:

SegaGame preservation

About the Author

Danielle Riendeau

Danielle Riendeau

Editor-in-Chief, GameDeveloper.com

Danielle is the editor-in-chief of Game Developer, with previous editorial posts at Fanbyte, VICE, and Polygon. She’s also a lecturer in game design at the Berklee College of Music, and a hobbyist game developer in her spare time.

See more from Danielle Riendeau
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
Business
A Mass Effect TV show is blasting off to Prime VideoA Mass Effect TV show is blasting off to Prime Video
byJustin Carter
Nov 7, 2024
2 Min Read
Sam Porter Bridges in 2019's Death Stranding.
Business
Kojima Productions acquires Death Stranding's IP rightsKojima Productions acquires Death Stranding's IP rights
byJustin Carter
Nov 7, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

More from GD

A woman addresses a table of businesspeople.
Business
Up-to-date indie pitching tips from Finji CEO Bekah SaltsmanUp-to-date indie pitching tips from Finji CEO Bekah Saltsman
byBryant Francis
Oct 31, 2024
8 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Deep Dive: Masterminding the fluid movement system behind Echo Point NovaDeep Dive: Masterminding the fluid movement system behind Echo Point Nova
byMatt Larrabee
Oct 29, 2024
7 Min Read
Key art from Indiana Jones and The Great Circle. Characters from the game are posed against a gold background.
Design
In Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, MachineGames wants players to improv like IndyIn Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, MachineGames wants players to improv like Indy
byAlessandro Fillari
Oct 29, 2024
8 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

Design
The overdesign trap of game design
The overdesign trap of game design

Nov 4, 2024

Production
Fake it til’ you make it - faking extended draw distance in mobile games
Fake it til’ you make it - faking extended draw distance in mobile games

Nov 1, 2024

Design
Designing a clunky combat system on purpose in Crow Country
Designing a clunky combat system on purpose in Crow Country

Oct 30, 2024