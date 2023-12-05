informa
The Last of Us Part II's PlayStation 5 remaster features a roguelike mode

Craft, stealth, die, do it all again.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
December 05, 2023
Ellie in the box art for The Last of Us Part II Remastered.
Image via Naughty Dog.

The upcoming PlayStation 5 remaster for The Last of Us Part II will allow players to play the survival horror game like a roguelike. 

Dubbed 'No Return,' the mode sees players pick one of the characters from the story mode (each with their own individual loadout) and go through randomized enemy encounters. Upon death, players restart from the beginning to do it all again.

No Return on the PS5

No Return is looking like the biggest justification for the PS5 remaster's existence. Not every single-player game adds an extra mode after launch, and given the larger roguelike boom in the years since the original Last of Us Part II release, its inclusion here is well-timed. 

According to Naughty Dog, No Return will offer four different challenge types, ranging from simply eliminating all waves of enemies (Assault) to breaking into a safe full of supplies (Capture) and defending alongside an AI companion (Holdout). Players can also customize their own runs that turn on (or off) different in-game variables.

While the mode will be packaged in the PS5 release of The Last of Us Part II, PlayStation 4 owners who previously bought the game can pay $10 for a digital-only upgrade. Along with No Return, the upgrade includes graphical enhancements and playable levels from early development that were cut from the game.

Console

