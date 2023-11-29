informa
Dragon's Dogma II will be Capcom's first current-gen, $70 release

The long-awaited sequel to Dragon's Dogma marks a turning point for Capcom as it goes all-in on current consoles and the new standard retail price for triple-A games.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
November 29, 2023
Key art for Capcom's Dragon's Dogma II.
Image via Capcom.

When Dragon's Dogma II releases on March 22, 2024, it'll be the first $70 game from developer Capcom. 

The Japanese studio held a livestream reveal for the sequel to the 2012 cult classic, revealing its price point not long after. Thus far, Capcom has stuck to the $60 pricing that was common for triple-A games for the last 15 years before Sony bumped up the price of its first-party titles with the launch of the PlayStation 5. 

While some studios like 2K were quick to follow suit, others took their time in going up to $70. Ubisoft and Microsoft gave prior notice, revealing they'd increase price with specific games such as Starfield and Skull & Bones (which, due to its repeated delays, has since been replaced with Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora). 

Capcom takes its first steps toward the current console age

Notably, Dragon's Dogma II will also be Capcom's first game released solely for the current generation (read: PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S) consoles. Its 2023 titles like Street Fighter 6 and Resident Evil 4 Remake have released on those consoles and their last-gen predecessors, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. 

As with game pricing, leaving the previous generation behind has taken longer than expected. While first-party developers at Microsoft and Sony are now focused on the XSX|S and PS5 (and a Nintendo Switch successor is waiting in the wings), third-party developers still have one foot in the door, so to speak. 

Many of last year's big releases will still come out for PS4 and Xbox One, and even current-gen 2023 games like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (2023) will (or already did) release on the previous consoles. 

ConsolePC

