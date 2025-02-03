Sponsored By

Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord composer Winifred Phillips wins Grammy awardWizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord composer Winifred Phillips wins Grammy award

Phillips has previously worked on franchises including Little Big Planet, Assassin's Creed, and God of War.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

February 3, 2025

Winifred Phillips collecting her Grammy award on-stage at the 2025 ceremony
Image via The Grammys

Composer Winifred Phillips has been awarded a Grammy for her work on Digital Eclipse's historic remake of Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord.

Phillips won out in the 'Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media' category, which was first introduced two years ago to celebrate scores created specifically for video games.

Other nominees in the category at the 2025 ceremony included Pinar Toprak (Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora), Bear McCreary (God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla), John Paesano (Marvel's Spider-Man 2), and Wilbert Roget II (Star Wars Outlaws).

Speaking after the show, Phillips said she was "blown away" by the win.

"It was so inspiring to create the music for [the game]. The team at Digital Eclipse were so inspiring to work with," she added.

"I really didn't expect [the win]. The category was populated with so much brilliance this year, and I have so much deep respect for the other nominees in this category. To have been recognised is just a highlight of my career. It truly is."

Since the category was first introduced, Grammys have been awarded to Assassin's Creed composer Stephanie Economou and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor maestros Gordy Haab and Stephen Barton

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

