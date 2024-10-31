Sponsored By

Nintendo doesn't credit composers on new Nintendo Music app

If you want to know who composed a given Nintendo track, your answer is in another castle.

Bryant Francis, Senior Editor

October 31, 2024

2 Min Read
Key art for Nintendo Music. It shows portraits of different characters like Mario, Link, Isabella, and more.
Image via Nintendo.

At a Glance

  • Nintendo's new music app for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers celebrates the tunes, but not the people who made them.

Yesterday, Nintendo dropped a fun new way to celebrate the many wonderful soundtracks that have accompanied its game for years. It debuted Nintendo Music, an app dedicated to soundtracks from its storied history. It's available only to Nintendo Switch Online members, making it another unique driver of Nintendo's entry into subscription services.

There's just one catch. The app doesn't credit any composers. If you log into the app and pick a song, the "Track information" button just has the name, the game it appears in, and a Nintendo copyright notice.

Developers and game music professionals spotted the omission shortly after the app rolled out on October 30, 2024. Assistant audio editor Nabil Mehari was one of many to draw attention to the uncredited artists, which includes veteran composers Koji Kondo and Ryo Nagamatsu.

"Once again Nintendo is trying to maintain the illusion that everything they release is created by a monolith, and it’s disappointing," Mehari wrote.

The list of unnamed composers included runs pretty long. Yuka Tsujiyoko isn't credited for her work on the Fire Emblem series. Kenji Yamamoto is not listed as the music meister behind Metroid Prime. Want to know who composed K. K. Slider's slick tunes? Kazumi Totaka and his collaborators are unfortunately absent.

Related:Nintendo's systemic policy of miscrediting is harming external translators

Nintendo's had a rough run with crediting developers lately

Nintendo's new celebration of its vaunted soundtracks is another innovative way it's driving customers to its online subscription service. It's also another canny way of capitalizing on its audio files, as the Nintendo Sound Clock Alarmo did earlier this month.

But its innovative wins risk being overshadowed by a growing reticence to properly credit developers. In July, Game Developer learned its crediting policies were leaving third-party translators out of credits, denying them a much-needed boost on their resumés.

Elsewhere, it's started becoming strangely reluctant to share what game studios are working on its in-development projects.

What's going on over at big N? No clue. For now, developers are left waiting for answers. Though standardizing crediting rules might be a benefit were someone to form a union at Nintendo...

Game Developer has reached out Nintendo for comment and will update this story when a response is given.

Read more about:

[Company] NintendoTop Stories

About the Author

Bryant Francis

Bryant Francis

Senior Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Bryant Francis is a writer, journalist, and narrative designer based in Boston, MA. He currently writes for Game Developer, a leading B2B publication for the video game industry. His credits include Proxy Studios' upcoming 4X strategy game Zephon and Amplitude Studio's 2017 game Endless Space 2.

See more from Bryant Francis
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

A man with his face obscured by a hoodie at a laptop.
PC
Heads up: devs on Steam now need to disclose kernel mode anti-cheat softwareHeads up: devs on Steam now need to disclose kernel mode anti-cheat software
byBryant Francis
Oct 31, 2024
2 Min Read
A screenshot from Concord
Production
CWA claims Sony looking to further 'monopoly position' with latest studio closuresCWA claims Sony looking to further 'monopoly position' with latest studio closures
byChris Kerr
Oct 31, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

A woman addresses a table of businesspeople.
Business
Up-to-date indie pitching tips from Finji CEO Bekah SaltsmanUp-to-date indie pitching tips from Finji CEO Bekah Saltsman
byBryant Francis
Oct 31, 2024
8 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Deep Dive: Masterminding the fluid movement system behind Echo Point NovaDeep Dive: Masterminding the fluid movement system behind Echo Point Nova
byMatt Larrabee
Oct 29, 2024
7 Min Read
Key art from Indiana Jones and The Great Circle. Characters from the game are posed against a gold background.
Design
In Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, MachineGames wants players to improv like IndyIn Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, MachineGames wants players to improv like Indy
byAlessandro Fillari
Oct 29, 2024
8 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

Design
Designing a clunky combat system on purpose in Crow Country
Designing a clunky combat system on purpose in Crow Country

Oct 30, 2024

Star Wars Outlaws protagonist slides across the dirt.
Business
Three reasons Star Wars Outlaws might have undersold
Three reasons Star Wars Outlaws might have undersold

Oct 30, 2024

Design
Effective ways to use gore in your game
Effective ways to use gore in your game

Oct 30, 2024