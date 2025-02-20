Developer Supergiant Games is facing scrutiny today over a possible dispute between it and actor Marin M. Miller, the voice of Athena in Hades and Hades II. Earlier today, Miller posted on Bluesky that their role may be "recast" by the studio following its alleged decision not to sign the SAG-AFTRA voice actor's interim agreement. The post did not name Supergiant Games directly, but in a follow up post they wrote that it would be "SUPER helpful" if their followers wrote a "GIANT email" asking the studio to "flip" for their actors.

Now Supergiant Games has responded, saying it has not re-cast any characters in Hades II, that it hopes to keep working with its "wonderful cast."

This dispute echoes our December 2024 reporting on a similar conflict between Call of Duty Black Ops 6 developer Activision and the cast of the game's Zombies campaign. In both cases, it's been alleged that the studio declined to update their contracts with actors under the SAG-AFTRA interim agreement, and as a result the original actors are not reprising their roles.

But there are key differences between the two casting disputes. Activision is a member of the interactive media bargaining group, a collection of studios that collective bargain with the union to cast SAG-AFTRA members in their games. In its statement, Supergiant Games says none of its games have been made under SAG-AFTRA contracts.

Related:Activision quietly recast Black Ops 6 Zombies actors during SAG-AFTRA strike

If Miller had been initially cast under a non-union contract and was requesting the studio re-up them under an interim SAG-AFTRA contract, that would be a different situation than the one Black Ops 6 actors faced last year.

Who protects voice actors from AI and contract violations?

In follow-up posts on Bluesky, Miller offered further insight on why they might turn down a contract from a non-union client even if that client offers robust protections against using their voice for generative AI. They explained that as a union member, they receive legal protection from SAG-AFTRA that can go after any company that decides to violate the terms of a contract. "I can't afford a lawyer without the union," they stated.

If Miller signed a non-union agreement with a studio that promised not to use their voice for generative AI, but the studio turned around and did so anyway, they would need to pay out of pocket for a lawyer to fight the case.

To be clear, Miller does not accuse Supergiant of attempting to use generative AI, and Supergiant vociferously shot down the idea that it would use AI technology. "Our games are intentionally made by human beings; no generative AI is being used in the creation of the voiceover, artwork, or any other content that goes into them," it wrote. "We offer the strongest AI protections in the industry to our talent, as we think their work is irreplaceable."

For now Miller and the company appear to be at a standstill. The actor stated that they will only work on projects signed to a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement, and Supergiant stated that it "[respects] and will continue to respect any actor needing to pause work during the ongoing SAG-AFTRA video game strike."

"While none of our games have ever been subject to SAG-AFTRA contracts for a variety of reasons, we wish SAG-AFTRA the best in their negotiations to compel larger signatory studios to provide the kinds of protections we think actors deserve," it added.

It's unclear at this time if any other Hades II cast members have made similar requests of the company. When reached for comment, Supergiant directed Game Developer to its statement posted on social media.

We've reached out to Miller for their response, and will update this story upon their reply.