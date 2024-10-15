Game composer Nobuo Uematsu will retire after Fantasian's console launch

Longtime game composer Nobuo Uematsu revealed he will retire after the launch of Fantasian: Neo Dimension in December.

In a video promoting the RPG, he called it his "final project as a composer of video game music." As such, he naturally hopes players buy the game.

Earlier this year, Uematsu admitted he may not "have the physical and mental strength" to compose music for an entire game anymore. The 65-year-old musician previously stepped away from his projects in 2018 due to the physical and emotional stress.

A very brief history of Nobuo Uematsu's video game music

Uematsu begn making music for video games (and Square Enix) with 1986's Cruise Chaser Blasty alongside Takashi Uno. That year and 1987, his work included 3-D World Runner, Alien: Aliens 2, King's Knight, and the first Final Fantasy.

His work became a defining element of Square Enix's RPG franchise, either on his own or with co-composers like Masashi Hamauzu, Kumi Tanioka, and more.

In 2004, Uematsu left Square Enix as a full-time employee, but he continued to work closely with the series. He handled the main musical themes for most mainline Final Fantasy entries.

The number of games he worked on outside of that series is equally sizable, and includes Blue Dragon, Super Smash Bros. Brawl, and of course, Fantasian.

Outside of games, he has done music for film and anime...some of which was based on Fantasy or Granblue Fantasy, another series he composed for. His music has received acclaim throughout the years and been performed at concerts.

While seemingly retired post-Fantasian, Uematsu previously said he would be "honored" to be involved in the third, currently unannounced game in the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy in some capacity.