Sponsored By

Game composer Nobuo Uematsu will retire after Fantasian's console launch

After nearly 40 years of composing music for games (and Square Enix and Final Fantasy specifically), Uematsu has reached the end of the road.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

October 15, 2024

1 Min Read
Headshot of game composer Nobuo Uematsu.
Image via Sound of Life.

Longtime game composer Nobuo Uematsu revealed he will retire after the launch of Fantasian: Neo Dimension in December.

In a video promoting the RPG, he called it his "final project as a composer of video game music." As such, he naturally hopes players buy the game.

Earlier this year, Uematsu admitted he may not "have the physical and mental strength" to compose music for an entire game anymore. The 65-year-old musician previously stepped away from his projects in 2018 due to the physical and emotional stress.

A very brief history of Nobuo Uematsu's video game music

Uematsu begn making music for video games (and Square Enix) with 1986's Cruise Chaser Blasty alongside Takashi Uno. That year and 1987, his work included 3-D World Runner, Alien: Aliens 2, King's Knight, and the first Final Fantasy.

His work became a defining element of Square Enix's RPG franchise, either on his own or with co-composers like Masashi Hamauzu, Kumi Tanioka, and more.

In 2004, Uematsu left Square Enix as a full-time employee, but he continued to work closely with the series. He handled the main musical themes for most mainline Final Fantasy entries.

The number of games he worked on outside of that series is equally sizable, and includes Blue Dragon, Super Smash Bros. Brawl, and of course, Fantasian.

Outside of games, he has done music for film and anime...some of which was based on Fantasy or Granblue Fantasy, another series he composed for. His music has received acclaim throughout the years and been performed at concerts.

While seemingly retired post-Fantasian, Uematsu previously said he would be "honored" to be involved in the third, currently unannounced game in the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy in some capacity.

Read more about:

Square EnixCulture

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Artwork of Riot Games' titles League of Legends, Valorant, and more.
Business
Riot Games lays off staff to 'solve challenges and build for the future'Riot Games lays off staff to 'solve challenges and build for the future'
byJustin Carter
Oct 15, 2024
2 Min Read
Graphic for the current video game voice actor strike.
Business
SAG-AFTRA performers and game devs to reignite negotiations next weekSAG-AFTRA performers and game devs to reignite negotiations next week
byJustin Carter
Oct 15, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Design
Deep Dive: Creating a multi-layered game world in Tenet of the SparkDeep Dive: Creating a multi-layered game world in Tenet of the Spark
byArtem Shcherbakov
Oct 15, 2024
9 Min Read
Disney TRON: Legacy player character Exo throws her disc.
Design
With Disney TRON: Catalyst, Bithell Games gets to make a game about gamesWith Disney TRON Catalyst, Bithell Games gets to make a game about games
byBryant Francis
Oct 14, 2024
5 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Book Excerpt: Game Economy Design: Metagame, Monetization and Live OperationsBook Excerpt: Game Economy Design: Metagame, Monetization and Live Operations
byCharlie Czerkawski
Oct 10, 2024
29 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

Devil's terminal characters and logo
Production
Devil's Terminal: How we made one mystery have many answersDevil's Terminal: How we made one mystery have many answers
byLev Gorodetskii, Matvey Oskolkov-Tsentsiper
Oct 11, 2024
9 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Positive feedback loops (The power of choice, digital independence, and building something better for everyone)Positive feedback loops (The power of choice, digital independence, and building something better for everyone)
byNathalie Lawhead
Oct 9, 2024
34 Min Read
thumbnail
Marketing
My tips for avoiding newbie mistakes at Tokyo Game ShowMy tips for avoiding newbie mistakes at Tokyo Game Show
byMatthieu Lu
Oct 7, 2024
8 Min Read